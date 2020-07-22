Toyota's Venza AWD hybrid to start at $33,645

The all-wheel-drive, three-motor gasoline-electric 2021 Toyota Venza, expected to arrive at dealers in September, will have a starting price of $33,645, including shipping charges.

The midsize Venza, slotted between the compact RAV4 and three-row Highlander, will be available in three models: LE, XLE and Limited. All come standard with all-wheel drive and with a gasoline-electric powertrain that Toyota says will deliver an estimated 39 mpg combined city/highway EPA fuel economy.

The first-generation Venza, sold from 2009-15, did not offer a hybrid powertrain. In the new model, Toyota engineers planted one of the three electric motors in the rear axle. In certain conditions, such as when a front wheel slips or on wet or snowy roads, the rear motor powers the rear wheels to make the Venza an all-wheel-drive vehicle. In normal driving, the Venza operates as a front-wheel-drive vehicle.

The Venza XLE starts at $37,115, including shipping; the Venza XLE has a starting price of $40,975, including shipping.

As with the first-generation Venza, the new model remains a five-seat crossover. All trims come standard with a long list of safety equipment, including a pre-collision system that detects vehicles, pedestrians and bicycles and works in low-light conditions. The system activates the brakes in case the driver doesn't react in time. Other safety features include radar based cruise control, lane departure alert, blind spot monitoring and cross traffic alert.

The original Venza, a slow seller, was built at Toyota's Georgetown, Ky., plant. The new model is being exported from Toyota's Takaoka plant in Japan. It is based on Toyota's new global K platform that underpins several of the company's sedans and crossovers.