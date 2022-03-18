Toyota will lose RAV4, Land Cruiser, Lexus output on quake shutdowns

TOKYO – Toyota Motor Corp. will suspend operations at more than half its operations across Japan and is studying potential disruption to overseas production because of supply chain interruptions triggered by a large earthquake that rattled the country this week.

Toyota will halt production for three days starting next week on 18 lines at 11 factories in Japan, out of a total of 28 lines in 14 factories operated nationwide, the automaker said on Friday.

Toyota said it will lose about 20,000 vehicles of output from the quake-related shutdowns.

On top of already announced slowdowns triggered by a cyberattack and microchip shortages, Toyota’s Japan operations will be down 50,000 units in total for March, from its original plan.