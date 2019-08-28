Toyota, Suzuki deepen ties with capital stakes

MAKI SHIRAKI
MAKIKO YAMAZAKI
Reuters

Toyota CEO Akio Toyoda, left, and Suzuki Chairman Osamu Suzuki, are pictured at a joint news conference in 2016.

TOKYO -- Toyota Motor Corp. and Suzuki Motor Corp. will take small equity stakes in each other, the Japanese automakers said on Wednesday, as they seek to develop newer technologies and meet sweeping changes upending the global auto industry.

The tie-up is the latest example of automakers chasing scale to manage costs and boost development. Auto companies -- especially smaller ones like Suzuki -- are struggling to meet the breakneck growth of an industry transformed by the rise of electric vehicles, ride-hailing and autonomous driving.

The deal will see Toyota pay about 96 billion yen ($908 million) for a 4.94 percent stake in smaller Suzuki, while Suzuki will acquire around 48 billion yen ($455 million) worth of shares in Toyota.

That is equivalent to 0.2 percent of Toyota's shares as of Wednesday's closing price, before the announcement.

The two automakers said in a joint statement they intended to overcome new challenges facing the industry by "building and deepening cooperative relationships in new fields while continuing to be competitors."

They said they would strengthen technologies and products in which each of them specialize.

"Toyota is getting Suzuki at an attractive valuation," said Janet Lewis, an analyst at Macquarie Capital Securities (Japan) Ltd. "It appears to be very similar to the mutual investments made between Toyota and Mazda."

Toyota and Suzuki said in 2016 they were exploring a partnership, citing technological challenges and the need to keep up with industry consolidation. The pair earlier this year announced an alliance to produce electric vehicles and compact cars for each other.

Automakers around the globe have been joining forces to slash development and manufacturing costs of new technology. Ford Motor Co and Volkswagen AG have said they will spend billions of dollars to jointly develop electric and self-driving vehicles.

Toyota's orbit

The deal brings Suzuki firmly into Toyota' orbit, alongside Daihatsu Motor Co., Hino Motors Ltd., Subaru Corp., Mazda Motor Corp. and Yamaha Motor Co .

Rival Nissan Motor Co. has an alliance with France's Renault, although that has been shaken following the ouster of former Chairman Carlos Ghosn, and with Mitsubishi Motors Corp.

Honda Motor Co has a tie-up with General Motors 

Toyota has been looking to expand scale in next-generation technology and said this year it would offer free access to patents for EV motors and power control units. It believes that move would help it cut by as much as half the outlays for expanded electric and hybrid vehicle components in the United States, China and Japan.

Supplying rivals would greatly expand the scale of production for hardware.

Suzuki, which specializes in affordable small cars, had been struggling to keep pace with the huge costs of investing in research and development for automated driving functions. Suzuki has been seeking to team up with a larger automaker after an acrimonious split with Volkswagen.

Toyota has budgeted about seven times more on research and development than Suzuki for this fiscal year, and the smaller automaker has pointed to the soaring cost of making competitive cars as a reason to join forces with a partner.

Toyota said in June it aims to get half of its global sales from electrified vehicles by 2025, five years ahead of schedule, and will tap Chinese battery makers to meet the accelerated shift to electric cars.

Bloomberg contributed to this report

