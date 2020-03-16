Toyota splits HQ work force to stay open

Toyota Motor North America and Toyota Financial will begin splitting their respective work forces into multiple teams Tuesday in order to keep their business operations functioning while increasing social distance to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

More than 4,000 employees work at the automaker's sprawling headquarters in Plano, Texas.

Spokesman Eric Booth said individual group vice presidents will split their on-site teams as they best see fit, and those teams will rotate between working remotely and working at the headquarters.

The automaker has taken other actions internally to contain the spread, including changing the way its food service operations interact with their customers, Booth said.