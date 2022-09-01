Toyota recalls 84,000 Tundra, Lexus NX vehicles over improper electronic parking brake operation

Toyota Motor North America is recalling about 84,000 of its newest light trucks, certain 2022 Toyota Tundra full-size pickups and 2022 Lexus NX250 and NX350 crossovers, over concerns that their electronic parking brake may not operate properly.

The Japanese automaker said it intends to update the skid control ECU software to fix the issue, in which the electronic parking brake may not engage or disengage properly, and will notify effected owners and leasees by late next month.

Consumers with additional questions or concerns are asked to contact the respective brand customer service center.