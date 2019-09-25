Toyota prepares next Mirai fuel cell car for 2020 launch

TOKYO -- Toyota is preparing to launch the second generation of its Mirai fuel cell car next year, Chairman Takeshi Uchiyamada said on Wednesday.

The executive was speaking at an international ministerial meeting on hydrogen energy in Tokyo.

Toyota launched the first iteration of the Mirai sedan in late 2014 as the first mass-market hydrogen fuel cell car.

Toyota expects the price of fuel cell cars to match those of hybrids within 10 years, the automaker's European head of sales and marketing, Matt Harrison, told the Automotive News Europe Congress earlier this year in Gothenburg, Sweden.

"By the third generation we fully expect fuel cell costs to be comparable with hybrids," Harrison said. "We believe fuel cell vehicles have a huge potential," he said.