Toyota plans first next-generation electric utility vehicle for Europe

Toyota's first full-electric vehicle based on its e-TNGA platform will be a utility vehicle similar in size to the RAV4.

The vehicle will go on sale in Europe "in couple of years," Toyota Europe’s sales and marketing chief, Matt Harrison, said in a video chat. "We are moving into launch mode for the vehicle."

Toyota Europe's product and marketing director, Andrea Carlucci, said the utility vehicle will be the automaker's first pure electric car developed for Europe.

In a statement on Monday, Toyota said it will announce further details in the coming months.

The model will be one of the 10 zero-emissions vehicles the automaker plans to launch in Europe by 2025, executives from Toyota’s European division said.

The utility vehicle, developed with Subaru, will be the fifth of the 10 models. Toyota and Subaru announced their EV cooperation last year.

The others include the Proace City electric compact van developed by Toyota’s van partner, PSA Group. Proace City deliveries will start next autumn.