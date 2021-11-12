Toyota marshals Team Japan to keep internal combustion alive in EV age

MIMASAKA, Japan – Toyota marshalled corporate allies this weekend to form a Team Japan dedicated to keeping internal combustion engines alive on the road to carbon neutrality even as rivals continue to gravitate toward battery electric vehicles.

Under the initiative, kicked off Nov. 13 by Toyota Motor Corp., a coalition of five Japanese companies will explore new, greener fueling options for internal combustion.

The push brings together Toyota Motor Corp., Subaru Corp. and Mazda Motor Corp., as well as motorcycle makers Kawasaki Heavy Industries and Yamaha Motor.

The companies announced the initiative at a joint press conference at Okayama International Circuit, a racetrack in western Japan where Toyoda was scheduled to drive a Toyota Corolla race car specially equipped with a hydrogen burning engine in Super Taikyu Series endurance race.

The five companies said they will: