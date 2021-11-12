Toyota marshals Team Japan to keep internal combustion alive in EV age

Toyota, Subaru, Mazda, Kawasaki and Yamaha Motor will explore new, greener fueling options for internal combustion.

HANS GREIMEL

A Toyota Corolla race car equipped with a hydrogen burning engine.

MIMASAKA, Japan – Toyota marshalled corporate allies this weekend to form a Team Japan dedicated to keeping internal combustion engines alive on the road to carbon neutrality even as rivals continue to gravitate toward battery electric vehicles.

Under the initiative, kicked off Nov. 13 by Toyota Motor Corp., a coalition of five Japanese companies will explore new, greener fueling options for internal combustion.

The push brings together Toyota Motor Corp., Subaru Corp. and Mazda Motor Corp., as well as motorcycle makers Kawasaki Heavy Industries and Yamaha Motor.

The companies announced the initiative at a joint press conference at Okayama International Circuit, a racetrack in western Japan where Toyoda was scheduled to drive a Toyota Corolla race car specially equipped with a hydrogen burning engine in Super Taikyu Series endurance race.

The five companies said they will:

  • Participate in races using carbon-neutral fuels
  • Explore the use of hydrogen engines in two-wheel and other vehicles
  • Continue to race using hydrogen engines.

 

 

Related Article
Akio Toyoda: All-EV plans are a threat to Japan
EV push back

Mazda and Toyota will cooperate in racing by deploying a 1.5-liter Skyactiv-D engine powered by next-generation biodiesel. Subaru and Toyota will work together in next year’s Super Taikyu Series endurance season in Japan by using biomass-derived synthetic fuel.

Yamaha and Toyota are entering the hydrogen-engine vehicle in the current race.

Finally, Kawasaki and Yamaha will consider the possibility of joint research into hydrogen engine development for motorcycles.

The announcement comes as Toyoda and Toyota push back on the notion that electric vehicles are the only way to achieve carbon neutrality. Toyota believes technological breakthroughs, such as hydrogen engines, can give internal combustion a new lease on life — saving jobs as well as the environment. It is a debate over the best road to net-zero carbon.

“By promoting further collaboration in producing, transporting and using fuel in combination with internal combustion engines, the five companies aim to provide customers with greater choice,” the companies said in a release.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
GM removes popular heated seats option from much of lineup due to chip shortage
Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
ChevroletEquinox-MAIN_i.jpg
GM removes popular heated seats option from much of lineup due to chip shortage
MANCHIN-MAIN_i.jpg
Sen. Joe Manchin's opposition to union-built EV tax credit gets applause
WindsorAssemblyPlant.jpg
Stellantis minivan plant explosion remains under investigation by police in Canada
Sign up for free newsletters
Digital Edition
Automotive News 11-8-21
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 10-11-21
Read the issue
See our archive