Suppliers are beginning to join Toyota's hydrogen combustion crusade

TOKYO — When Akio Toyoda put an experimental Corolla onto a racetrack last year, he was something of a lone voice in the wilderness touting the concept of hydrogen-burning engines as a powerful force for carbon neutrality in an auto industry gone gaga over pure electric vehicles.

But Toyota Motor Corp. is finding unlikely allies in the supplier world.

U.S. turbocharging giant BorgWarner Inc. and Japanese piston ring specialist Riken Corp. are both chasing clean internal combustion. Both have ramped up development of technologies to burn zero-emission hydrogen, instead of dirty gasoline, in tomorrow's engines.

Not hydrogen fuel cells — but combustion engines that use hydrogen instead of gasoline.

A growing list of companies is warming to the idea.

BorgWarner is rolling out a full line of components for hydrogen engines, including injectors, a rail system and an electronic control unit. This year, the Michigan company even won its first contract to supply the new setup to a European construction equipment manufacturer.

Riken, meanwhile, created a new unit last year to break into hydrogen engine components. And in May, it opened a hydrogen engine evaluation center at a plant in Japan.

Toyota has been a vocal, if sometimes solitary, advocate of hydrogen combustion since Toyoda climbed behind the wheel of that prototype Corolla race car. Over the past year, he has driven the hydrogen-burning Corolla, and more recently a hydrogen-powered Yaris, in numerous races.

But Toyoda's message that carbon, not combustion, is the enemy has gained little traction in a global industry that's plowing hundreds of billions of dollars into pluggable EVs.