Toyota HQ doubts N.A. can hit profit goal

Toyota will take a multipronged approach to come closer to it, Kobayashi says.

Toyota will improve efficiency at its North American plants. The company will also realize further gains from the elimination of many accounting redundancies, made possible by the North American company's consolidation in its new regional headquarters in Plano, Texas.

Toyota also will continue to shift its lineup toward products with fatter profit margins, such as SUVs and crossovers.

Finally, Toyota will use incentives more judiciously, he said.

"Incentives are now being used more intelligently than in the past," Kobayashi said.

In the January-March period alone, average spiff spending on Toyota and Lexus brand cars by Toyota Motor Sales U.S.A. dropped 5.4 percent and was about $1,250 below the industry average of $3,574 per vehicle, according to figures from Autodata Corp.

Industrywide, the average outlay declined 4.6 percent in that quarter.

Toyota brand incentives fell 8.1 percent in the January-March quarter, from a year earlier, to an average of $1,967 per vehicle. Average spending at Lexus decreased 1.3 percent to $4,840, according to the Autodata Corp. figures.

"Our colleagues in the United States are really taking this goal seriously," Kobayashi said of the 8 percent operating margin target. "We're seeing signs of improvement."