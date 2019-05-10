Toyota HQ doubts N.A. can hit profit goal

TOKYO — Toyota's push to reignite its critical U.S. earnings engine is running into headwinds.

Although it has been successfully reining in incentives and pumping up regional operating profit in North America, slumping sales are undermining its operating margin, which languishes at just 2 percent — far below the 8 percent Toyota wants in two years' time.

CFO Koji Kobayashi conceded last week that he isn't hopeful Toyota North America CEO Jim Lentz can achieve that goal. But, he added, the company will keep pushing.

"I don't have confidence, but I want to continue to argue that message, or the message will be lost," Kobayashi said at the company's fiscal year-end earnings announcement last week.

Photo
Kobayashi: Will stay on message

It was a dour reality check at a moment when much seems to be going right for Toyota Motor Corp. The parent company's operating profit edged ahead 2.8 percent in the company's fiscal year, on rising sales, tighter cost control and lower incentives in the United States.

Operating profit increased to ¥2.40 trillion ($21.66 billion) in the 12 months through March 31, as global retail sales advanced 1.6 percent to 10.6 million vehicles.

But North America, Toyota's biggest and traditionally most profitable market, was a mixed bag. Regional operating profit increased 8.3 percent to ¥144.1 billion ($1.30 billion) in the 12-month period, as regional wholesale volume declined 2.2 percent to 2.75 million vehicles.

North American operating profit margin stands around 2 percent. Last fall, Kobayashi handed Lentz the target of delivering 8 percent in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021.

Multipronged strategy

Toyota will take a multipronged approach to come closer to it, Kobayashi says.

Toyota will improve efficiency at its North American plants. The company will also realize further gains from the elimination of many accounting redundancies, made possible by the North American company's consolidation in its new regional headquarters in Plano, Texas.

Toyota also will continue to shift its lineup toward products with fatter profit margins, such as SUVs and crossovers.

Finally, Toyota will use incentives more judiciously, he said.

"Incentives are now being used more intelligently than in the past," Kobayashi said.

In the January-March period alone, average spiff spending on Toyota and Lexus brand cars by Toyota Motor Sales U.S.A. dropped 5.4 percent and was about $1,250 below the industry average of $3,574 per vehicle, according to figures from Autodata Corp.

Industrywide, the average outlay declined 4.6 percent in that quarter.

Toyota brand incentives fell 8.1 percent in the January-March quarter, from a year earlier, to an average of $1,967 per vehicle. Average spending at Lexus decreased 1.3 percent to $4,840, according to the Autodata Corp. figures.

"Our colleagues in the United States are really taking this goal seriously," Kobayashi said of the 8 percent operating margin target. "We're seeing signs of improvement."

Downward trend

But Toyota's overall U.S. sales remain in a downward trajectory.

Toyota Motor Sales USA deliveries slumped 4.4 percent in April for a sixth-straight month of declines. The only other major manufacturers with a string that bad were Mercedes-Benz USA and Mazda. Combined sales of the Toyota and Lexus brands have declined 10 of the past 12 months.

The home office isn't overly optimistic that will change.

In a sign that it expects weaker demand, Toyota last week predicted that North American wholesale volume will decline 1.6 percent to 2.7 million vehicles in the current fiscal year ending March 31, 2020.

That will be out of step with Toyota's global outlook. Toyota expects global wholesale volume to nudge up 0.3 percent to 9.0 million vehicles, with worldwide retail deliveries climbing 1.3 percent to 10.74 million units.

