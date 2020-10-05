Toyota, Hino to develop fuel-cell electric commerical truck for North America

Toyota Motor Corp. said Monday it would develop a heavy-duty, fuel-cell electric truck with its subsidiary, Hino Motor Co., for the North American market.

The move expands upon Toyota's existing effort to develop a 25-ton, Class 8 fuel-cell electric truck for the Japanese market, announced earlier this year.

The first demonstration truck is expected to be ready in the first half of 2021, Toyota said.

“Toyota’s twenty plus years of fuel cell technology combined with Hino’s heavy-duty truck experience will create an innovative and capable product," said Tak Yokoo, senior executive engineer, Toyota Research and Development, in a statement.