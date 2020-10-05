Toyota, Hino to develop fuel-cell electric commerical truck for North America

Reuters

Toyota Motor Corp. said Monday it would develop a heavy-duty, fuel-cell electric truck with its subsidiary, Hino Motor Co., for the North American market.

The move expands upon Toyota's existing effort to develop a 25-ton, Class 8 fuel-cell electric truck for the Japanese market, announced earlier this year.

The first demonstration truck is expected to be ready in the first half of 2021, Toyota said.

“Toyota’s twenty plus years of fuel cell technology combined with Hino’s heavy-duty truck experience will create an innovative and capable product," said Tak Yokoo, senior executive engineer, Toyota Research and Development, in a statement.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Lotus wins UK grant to develop EV platform
Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
Lotus wins UK grant to develop EV platform
Lotus wins UK grant to develop EV platform
Tesla to acquire German battery assembler, report says
Tesla to acquire German battery assembler, report says
Honda to quit Formula One to focus on zero-emission technology
Honda to quit Formula One to focus on zero-emission technology
Digital Edition
Automotive News 10-5-20
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 8-17-20
Read the issue
See our archive
Sign up for free newsletters