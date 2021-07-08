Toyota halting contributions to lawmakers who opposed Biden certification

More than 535 people have been arrested and charged with joining an attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 in an unsuccessful attempt to stop Congress from certifying Biden's election victory over Trump.

Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington said last month that Toyota made $56,000 in total donations to 38 of the 147 Republican lawmakers who voted against Biden's electoral certification and said it was the most any company directly contributed to lawmakers who opposed certification.

That disclosure and subsequent media coverage prompted a frenzy of criticism of Toyota, which had earlier defended the donations.

In January, an Automotive News review found that Toyota’s political action committee donations in the 2019-20 election cycle, totaling more than $1 million, were almost evenly split: 49 percent went to Republicans and 51 percent went to Democrats.

The Lincoln Project, a group that has broadcast ads critical of Trump, on Thursday posted an ad criticizing Toyota's donations to those Republicans.

A Toyota spokesman did not say how long the contribution halt will last.

Automotive News contributed to this report.