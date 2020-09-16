Toyota, Dentsu team up to improve marketing strategy

SAKURA MURAKAMI
Reuters
Bloomberg

TOKYO -- Toyota Motor Corp. and advertising firm Dentsu Group Inc. and have agreed to form a business alliance and establish two companies to improve Toyota's communications and digital transformation strategy, Dentsu said in a statement Wednesday.

Both the firms will operate under a holding company, of which Toyota will own 66 percent and Dentsu 34 percent. The companies are scheduled to start operations in January 2021.

One of the companies will focus on improving Toyota's marketing strategy to create "exceptional customer trust," while the other will work on digital transformation and the use of data to improve customer relationships, Dentsu said.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Kia to launch first dedicated EV next year
Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
Kia to launch first dedicated EV next year
Kia to launch first dedicated EV next year
GM files state lawsuit against FCA in bid to revive bribery case
GM files state lawsuit against FCA in bid to revive bribery case
SEC examining Nikola over short-seller’s allegations, report says
SEC examining Nikola over short-seller’s allegations, report says
Digital Edition
Automotive News 9-14-20
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 8-17-20
Read the issue
See our archive
Sign up for free newsletters