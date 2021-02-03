Toyota aims to build record 9.2 million vehicles this year, report says

Reuters

TOKYO -- Japan's Toyota Motor Corp. plans record high global production of 9.2 million vehicles this year, up about 2 percent from 2019's pre-coronavirus output, the Nikkei newspaper reported Friday.

The automaker has informed its main suppliers of the plan, which reflects sales momentum in China and demand recovery in North America and Japan, the Nikkei said, without citing sources.

Toyota is expecting solid sales around the globe this year thanks to the release of coronavirus vaccines, the newspaper added.

A spokesperson for the company was not immediately available for comment.

Related Article
New Tundra will help Toyota dealers compete
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
VW looks at direct buying to secure scarce chips, report says
Letter
to the
Editor

 

 

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
VW looks at direct buying to secure scarce chips, report says
VW looks at direct buying to secure scarce chips, report says
Ferrari takes time on new CEO as 2020 profit falls 10%
Ferrari takes time on new CEO as 2020 profit falls 10%
VW CEO tells managers to prepare for 'significant' market upturn
VW CEO tells managers to prepare for 'significant' market upturn
Sign up for free newsletters
Digital Edition
Automotive News 2-1-21
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 12-14-20
Read the issue
See our archive