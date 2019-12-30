Top stories of 2019

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles finally found a partner, though not before Sergio Marchionne's untimely death. And not before backing out of one engagement and finding a different partner instead.

Still not enough drama for you? General Motors provided a major plot twist, claiming Marchionne was the puppetmaster in a decadelong bribery scheme to buy off UAW officials.

Speaking of the UAW — where do we start? Its president resigned, it went on strike for more than a month, and its headquarters caught fire. This year's contract negotiations, which finally wrapped up just weeks before Christmas, weren't easy, and they definitely weren't dull, either.

Those are just some of the stories chosen by the Automotive News staff as the biggest of 2019. The top story of 2018, Carlos Ghosn's downfall, continued to play out a little farther down on this year's list. President Donald Trump made our list twice, but another Twitter-happy billionaire, Elon Musk, didn't make the cut even once — despite his constant attempts to, well, "shatter" industry norms.