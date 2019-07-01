Tesla's push for sales record could be a double-edged sword

To understand why investors have soured on Tesla Inc. this year, consider one of the thousands of deliveries that took place last week as the the electric-car maker was gunning for a record for the number of vehicles it handed over in a quarter.
John Hanna, who splays his fandom for Elon Musk’s companies on his Twitter profile, ordered a Model 3 Tuesday evening and drove it home the following afternoon. He paid about $69,000 for a Performance version of the sedan, and the Denver-area store he picked it up from was bustling with buyers.
A devoted customer paying handsomely for a new car might seem far from worrisome. But since 2015, the telecom executive had been driving a Model S, sales of which have started slumping after years without a major redesign. Hanna was waiting to buy a refreshed version of the Model S but sold his car to a private party—and got the high-end Model 3 instead.
The potential cannibalization of higher-end Model S and Model X sales by the cheaper Model 3 gives Wall Street pause. Analysts keep cutting their price targets for Tesla’s stock, and even after a 21 percent rally in June, the shares are down 31 percent for the year.
Wall Street relented from more downbeat expectations for Tesla deliveries in the last few weeks after Musk downplayed demand concerns at Tesla’s annual shareholder meeting and in emails to employees. On average, analysts expect Tesla to report this week that it delivered about 88,000 cars this quarter. That would be a big bounce back from the disappointing first three months of 2019, but still short of the record that Tesla set at the end of last year and its forecast for at least 90,000. Tesla’s big push over the final days of June will determine if it surprises the street and beats its previous record.