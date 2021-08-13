Tesla's Musk hopes to make first cars at German plant in Oct.

BERLIN -- Tesla hopes to make the first cars at its new factory in Gruenheide, near Berlin, in October or soon afterwards, CEO Elon Musk said.

Tesla has pushed back the expected opening of its first European plant to late 2021, blaming German bureaucratic hurdles. The factory has also faced local public resistance due to environmental concerns.

"We're looking forward to hopefully getting the approval to make the first cars maybe in October if we are fortunate," Musk said on Friday during a visit to the factory with Armin Laschet, Germany's conservative candidate to succeed Angela Merkel as chancellor.

The environmental agency in Brandenburg has yet to give final approval, meaning a further delay cannot be ruled out, even until 2022.