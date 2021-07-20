Tesla's 'Full Self-Driving' software lacks safeguards, Consumer Reports says

'Consumers are simply paying to be test engineers for developing technology without adequate safety protection'

DAVID SHEPARDSON
Reuters

WASHINGTON -- Consumer Reports said Tuesday that Tesla Inc.'s "Full Self-Driving" software lacks safeguards and raised concerns the system's use on public roads puts the public at risk, citing reports from drivers.

The influential consumer publication cited videos posted on social media of drivers using it and raised concerns such as "vehicles missing turns, scraping against bushes, and heading toward parked cars."

Consumer Reports said it plans to independently test the software update known as FSD Beta 9, as soon as its Model Y receives the update.

Related Article
Tesla launches subscription service for advanced driver-assistance software

Tesla and NHTSA did not immediately comment.

"Videos of FSD Beta 9 in action don’t show a system that makes driving safer or even less stressful,” says Jake Fisher, senior director of Consumer Reports' Auto Test Center. “Consumers are simply paying to be test engineers for developing technology without adequate safety protection.”

In April, Consumer Reports said its engineers were able to defeat safeguards on Tesla's Autopilot and get out of the driver's seat.

Last month, NHTSA disclosed it has opened 30 investigations into Tesla crashes involving 10 deaths since 2016 where advanced driver-assistance systems were suspected of use.

Autopilot, which handles some driving tasks, was operating in at least three Tesla vehicles involved in fatal U.S. crashes since 2016, the National Transportation Safety Board has said.

The NTSB has criticized Tesla's lack of system safeguards for Autopilot, which allows drivers to keep their hands off the wheel for extended periods.

Tesla said last week eligible owners can subscribe to FSD for $99 or $199 a month. Tesla says FSD's "currently enabled features do not make the vehicle autonomous. The currently enabled features require a fully attentive driver, who has their hands on the wheel and is prepared to take over at any moment."

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
McLaren gets $758 million boost from Saudi Arabian wealth fund
Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
artura_9.jpg
McLaren gets $758 million boost from Saudi Arabian wealth fund
Flags of Canada, the United States and Mexico
U.S. clashes with Mexico, Canada on car rules in risk to USMCA
Mibe
New CEO reinforces message that Honda is OK with alliance help
Sign up for free newsletters
Digital Edition
Automotive News 7-19-21
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 6-14-21
Read the issue
See our archive