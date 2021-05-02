Tesla's European factory opening delayed until 2022, report says

Tesla Inc.'s new European factory is not expected to start production until the end of January 2022.

CEO Elon Musk has given the team in charge of the plant six more months to complete the project, company sources told Automobilwoche, the German affiliate of Automotive News.

Tesla had said on April 26 that production is on track to start in late 2021, instead of its earlier target of July. But there will be a further delay due to problems in getting the plant ready for battery pack production and gaining regulatory approval, company sources said.

Battery production will not start by the end of the year, the sources said. But construction of the main factory structure, along with the press shop and paint shop, is well advanced, they said.

Tesla has made changes to a planning application that must be approved before it can start production. The revised application means there will be another round of public consultation, pushing back regulatory approval, the local environment ministry in Brandenburg said earlier this month.

Tesla plans to build up to 500,000 cars at the factory, starting with the Model Y. It will employ 12,000 people.