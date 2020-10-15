Tesla's back-to-back price cuts put Model S sticker at less than $70,000

U.S. electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc cut the price of its Model S "Long Range" sedan in the U.S. to $69,420, its website showed, following a tweet flagging the cut earlier Wednesday from CEO Elon Musk.

The cut is Tesla's second this week for the high-end sedan, following a 4 percent cut to $71,990 on Tuesday.

The company on Tuesday also reduced by 3 percent the price of its Model S in China, where it had previously cut the starting price of its Model 3 sedan.

Tesla introduced its Model S in 2012, but in recent years the car has faced competition from the automaker's less expensive, mass-market Model 3 sedan, launched in 2017, which currently starts at $37,990. The Model S makes up only around 5 percent of Tesla's unit volume, said a Credit Suisse analyst in a client note on Wednesday.