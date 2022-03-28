Tesla will ask shareholders to vote to permit more shares

The EV makers goal is to enable a stock split.

Reuters

Tesla Inc. said Monday it would ask shareholders to vote at its annual meeting to increase the number of additional shares in order to enable a stock split.

The Austin, Texas-based company's shares rose 6 percent to $1,072.08 in trading before the bell.

The stock split, if approved, would be the company's latest after a five-for-one split in August, 2020 to make owning the stock easier for its employees and investors.

It comes on the heels of stock splits announced by tech giants including Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com and Apple Inc. in recent years as they gain in a pandemic-induced rally in the sector.

Tesla said its board had approved the management proposal, but the stock dividend will be contingent on final approval.

