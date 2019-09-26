Tesla vehicles destroyed as truck carrier catches fire in Nevada

Five Tesla vehicles, a Subaru vehicle and the trailer hauling them were destroyed when the trailer caught fire on Interstate 80 west of Carlin, Nev., the automaker and local media reported.

A truck was hauling two trailers late Tuesday when the fire began in the rear trailer, Linda Bingaman of the Elko County Fire Protection District told the Elko Daily Free Press on Wednesday.

The driver separated the truck and front trailer from the rear trailer and moved them to safety, the newspaper reported.

The Carlin Volunteer Fire Department responded first to the scene, finding multiple cars on the rear trailer "fully engulfed in flames when they arrived," the Elko Daily Free Press reported.

"All five Tesla vehicles plus the Subaru were a total loss, as well as the trailer carrying them," the newspaper reported.

"The cause of the fire was related to the carrier truck, not our vehicles," Tesla said in an emailed statement. The company would not comment further on the cause of the fire.

The Nevada Highway Patrol closed the eastbound lane of the freeway to clean debris caused by the fire. The highway patrol did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The fire spread to the median and area south of the interstate, Bingaman told the newspaper.

The Elko County Sheriff's Office said officials responded to the scene but did not comment further on the cause of the fire.

Carlin is in northeastern Nevada about 250 miles west of Salt Lake City.