Tesla targets Germany, France for China-built Model 3 sedans

Tesla will start exporting Model 3 sedans from China to more than 10 countries, including Germany, France and Switzerland, the automaker said.

The exports of cars built at its factory on the outskirts of Shanghai will begin later this month, the automaker said in a statement sent via WeChat.

The Chinese exports will help Tesla to maintain supply of its vehicles in Europe until its new plant in Gruenheide near Berlin starts production next summer. The factory will build the Model 3 and Model Y crossover.

Tesla's European growth has slowed as the electric-car maker struggles to match demand with supply. Tesla sold 45,531 cars in Europe in the first 8 months, down 19 percent on the same period last year, according to JATO Dynamics market researchers.

China expansion

Tesla's Shanghai factory is its first outside of the U.S. It opened for local deliveries at the start of this year.

The Shanghai factory has helped Tesla expand in China, and the company has said it has capacity to produce 200,000 vehicles a year. Tesla delivered nearly 11,000 locally-built cars in China in September.

China-built Model 3s will be exported to Singapore, Australia and New Zealand, as well as Europe.

Reuters and Bloomberg contributed to this report