Tesla surges after Musk tells staff 100,000 deliveries possible

Tesla Inc. shares climbed the most since July after CEO Elon Musk said in an email to employees that the carmaker has a chance to top the vehicle-delivery record it set in the second quarter.

“We have a shot at achieving our first 100,000 vehicle delivery quarter,” Musk wrote in reference to the quarter ending this month. “Net orders are tracking to reach about 110k, so demand is strong.”

Tesla’s stock rose during afternoon trading 5.8 percent to $241.99, the biggest intraday gain in almost three months. The advance pared this year’s decline to about 28 percent.

The blog Electrek reported on Musk’s email earlier Thursday. Tesla reported deliveries of more than 95,000 vehicles for the second quarter.