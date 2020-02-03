Tesla stock surge continues as optimism grows

Tesla Inc.’s shares rallied for a fifth day Monday, adding nearly $130 per share, as a torrent of good news further boosted investor sentiment.

The stock rose 20 percent to $780 per share -- a new record close.

Earlier Monday, Panasonic Corp., which makes batteries for Tesla at its jointly operated battery plant in Nevada, said the business turned profitable in the quarter ended Dec. 31. The rapid increase in Tesla’s output helped push that business into the black, Panasonic CFO Hirokazu Umeda told reporters in Tokyo on Monday, declining to give specific figures.

Another boost came from Argus analyst Bill Selesky, who raised his price target on Tesla to a Street-high of $808 from $556, reflecting revenue growth from the legacy Model S and Model X cars, as well as strong demand for the new Model 3, which accounted for more than 80 percent of fourth-quarter production.

“Despite past production delays, parts shortages, labor cost overruns, and other difficulties, we expect Tesla to benefit from its dominant position in the electric vehicle industry and to improve performance in 2020 and beyond,” the analyst wrote in a note to clients. Selesky reiterated a buy rating.

Also, over the weekend, ardent Tesla bull Catherine Wood of ARK Investment Management said in an interview with Bloomberg that the stock is still “incredibly undervalued.” According to ARK’s latest note, published on Jan. 31, its 2024 expected value per share for Tesla is $7,000.

Lastly, Baillie Gifford & Co., Tesla’s biggest outside shareholder after CEO Elon Musk, increased its stake in the company to 7.67 percent from 7.46 percent, according to a regulatory filing.

After kicking off 2019 on unsure footing, with doubts about demand and profitability swirling and weighing on the shares, Tesla’s stock bounced back in the second half of the year and has taken off over the past few months, as the company posted profits for both the third and fourth quarters, deliveries impressed investors and a China factory came online faster than expected.

Tesla’s market capitalization is now hovering around $135 billion, dwarfing that of legacy carmakers such as General Motors, Ford and even Volkswagen Group. Taking the Nasdaq 100 Stock Index as a guide, which trades at an average price to earnings multiple of 28, justifying Tesla’s market valuation would require an annual profit of about $4.9 billion. Last week, the company reported an adjusted net loss of about $744 million for 2019, according to Bloomberg data.

Tesla shares have now risen about 86 percent in just 2020 alone, and have tripled in value since third-quarter results were reported in mid-October.