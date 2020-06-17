Tesla signs three-year deal with Panasonic for Nevada factory

Reuters
The Gigafactory outside Reno, Nev. 

The Gigafactory 1 outside Reno, Nev. 

Tesla Inc. has signed a three-year deal with Japan's Panasonic Corp. relating to the manufacture and supply of lithium ion battery cells at the Gigafactory in Nevada, the electric carmaker disclosed in a filing Tuesday.

Tesla and Panasonic have been reported to be in talks to expand the battery joint venture's capacity.

Panasonic hinted in May that it was working to develop new batteries with Tesla, possibly with higher capacity.

Tesla said the deal, signed last week and effective April 1, sets the terms for production capacity commitments by Panasonic and purchase volume commitments by Tesla over the first two years of the agreement.

Tesla also amended the general terms and conditions of its partnership with Panasonic, modifying the term to expire 10 years after Panasonic achieves certain manufacturing milestones.

Panasonic is no longer Tesla's exclusive battery supplier but has been able to turn around the U.S. joint battery business amid increasing demand for Tesla's electric vehicles.

Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
Digital Edition
Automotive News 6-15-20
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 6-15-20
Read the issue
See our archive
Sign up for free newsletters