Tesla says it plans to boost charger network

Tesla Inc. sait it plans to update its charging network to halve typical wait times as the Model 3 fleet grows larger and rivals like Porsche ready their own powerful infrastructure.

After doubling power at Tesla’s stations and vehicles preheating batteries ahead of arriving at a plug, charging times will drop to around 15 minutes, the company said on its blog late Wednesday. The rollout of the V3 Supercharging network will take until the end of the year and allow twice as many cars each day to charge.

The blog doesn't indicate how much Tesla plans to invest in the network upgrade. CEO Elon Musk already has signaled Tesla will lose money in the first quarter and has struggled for years to make a consistent profit. 

The first V3 Supercharger site that’s not a test version will break ground next month. After rolling out in North America, the technology will reach Europe and the Asia-Pacific region in the fourth quarter, the company said.

No One Else Built Charging Stations, So Automakers Will Do It

The push will take Tesla’s network to delivering 250 kilowatts, up from 120 kw as more fast-charging infrastructure is built. Tesla faces a wave of competition with incumbent carmakers readying their lineups of electric vehicles. They’re also getting on the front foot in charging. Ionity GmbH, a consortium of Volkswagen Group, Mercedes Benz-maker Daimler AG, Ford Motor Co. and BMW AG, will have 400 station across Europe’s major highways with 350 kw capacity by the middle of next year.

Volkswagen is managing a similar effort in the U.S. and VW brand Porsche, starting sales of the electric Taycan later this year, is separately adding 350 kw chargers to its dealerships in the U.S. and Europe ahead of a broader electric rollout.

