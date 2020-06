Tesla Inc. will postpone its annual shareholder meeting because large gatherings won’t be allowed because of COVID-19 restrictions, company CEO Elon Musk said in a tweet.

Tesla’s shareholder meeting had been scheduled slated for July 7.

Musk said in response to questions on Twitter that he’s not sure of a new date, but guessed it may be “a month or so later,” he tweeted.



The annual meeting probably will be held in Fremont, Calif., and may also be combined with Tesla’s battery day, Musk added.