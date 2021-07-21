Tesla plans to open its charging network to other EVs later this year

Tesla Inc. plans to open its network of superchargers to other electric vehicles later this year, CEO Elon Musk said on Twitter.

The electric-car maker's fast-charging network, with over 25,000 superchargers globally, has given it a competitive edge. Meanwhile, other carmakers have formed alliances or invested in startups for networks as they rush new electric vehicle entrants to market.

"We're making our Supercharger network open to other EVs later this year," Musk said on Tuesday, adding that over time Tesla's charging network will be opened to other electric vehicles in all countries.