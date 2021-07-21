Tesla plans to open its charging network to other EVs later this year

The electric-car maker's fast-charging network, with over 25,000 superchargers globally, has given it a competitive edge.

Reuters

The limitation of Tesla charging stations has been that they are only usable by drivers of Tesla vehicles.

Tesla Inc. plans to open its network of superchargers to other electric vehicles later this year, CEO Elon Musk said on Twitter.

The electric-car maker's fast-charging network, with over 25,000 superchargers globally, has given it a competitive edge. Meanwhile, other carmakers have formed alliances or invested in startups for networks as they rush new electric vehicle entrants to market.

"We're making our Supercharger network open to other EVs later this year," Musk said on Tuesday, adding that over time Tesla's charging network will be opened to other electric vehicles in all countries.

Germany's transport minister said last month he was trying to convince Tesla to open its charging network to other carmakers to make it easier for drivers of electric vehicles to charge.

In the United States, President Joe Biden's administration late last month embraced a bipartisan Senate deal to spend $1.2 trillion on infrastructure projects, including $7.5 billion on electric vehicle infrastructure, including charging stations.

Charging companies such as Blink Charging Co., EVgo Inc., ChargePoint Holdings Inc. and Volkswagen's Electrify America are also building out charging networks across the United States.

Improvement in charging infrastructure across the U.S. could encourage more Americans to buy electric vehicles, giving General Motors and Ford Motor Co. much-needed fuel in the battle against Tesla. 

