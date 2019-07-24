Tesla pares 2Q loss to $389M, looks to global growth

Despite record auto sales, Tesla lost $389 million in the second quarter on sales of $6.35 billion.

The quarterly deficit was about half as much as the company lost a year earlier, when sales totaled only $4 billion. But the improvement wasn't as sharp as analysts had projected, and Tesla's stock fell by 12 percent in after-hours trading.

Automotive gross margins, a closely watched metric, slipped to 18.9 percent from 20.2 percent in the first quarter and 20.6 percent in 2018's second quarter. Itay Michaeli, an analyst at Citigroup, had written that anything much below 21 percent "would support the bear case on Tesla's profitability."

The company, which doesn't report sales by country, said its Model 3 outsold "all of its gas-powered equivalents combined" in the U.S. and is approaching volumes of established premium competitors in Europe. Global sales of the most affordable Tesla model totaled 77,634 in the quarter. Tesla said it delivered 17,722 of its larger Model S sedans and Model X crossovers.

The company said it has 18 day's worth of vehicle sales in inventory, down from 55 a year earlier and 30 at the end of the first quarter.

Striving to improve margins and post a profit later this year, Tesla has laid off workers and pledged to close some stores to lower costs. It has also tinkered with its pricing and dropped some model variants in recent months.

The company reported $117 million in restructuring and other charges.

CEO Elon Musk said in the quarterly letter to shareholders that he and CFO Zachary Kirkhorn are simplifying the company's approach to guidance, focusing on expanding manufacturing geographically and sustainable cash generation.

The company reaffirmed its sales guidance for 2019 at 360,000 to 400,000 and said it expects to report a profit again for the third quarter.

"We believe our business has grown to the point of being self-funding," Musk and Kirkhorn wrote in the letter.

Tesla said it has started preparing to make the Model Y crossover, production of which is projected to begin at its Fremont, Calif., plant by fall 2020. A new factory in China is forecast to begin making the Model 3 sedan by the end of this year.

Tesla is trimming its capital expenditure budget to $1.5 billion to $2 billion, down from $2 billion to $2.5 billion, citing improved capital efficiencies and delaying some spending.