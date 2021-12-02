Tesla makes move to Texas official

A Securities and Exchange Commission filing says corporate headquarters are now in Austin.

Bloomberg

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has said a lack of affordable housing and long commute times in the San Francisco Bay Area were factors limiting Tesla’s ability to expand.

Tesla Inc. has officially said goodbye to California and howdy to Texas, saying in a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing Wednesday that the corporate headquarters are now at the Gigafactory in Austin, Texas.

Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk, who clashed with Alameda County, California, public health officials during the early days of the coronavirus pandemic, announced the plan at Tesla's annual shareholder meeting in October without giving a timeline. Tesla's Austin factory, which will make the Model Y and the forthcoming Cybertruck, is nearing completion.

Musk had said the dearth of affordable housing in the San Francisco Bay Area and long commute times were among factors limiting Tesla's ability to expand. But Tesla will maintain a strong foothold in the region and is building out a new factory in the Central Valley city of Lathrop for the Megapack, its utility-scale battery product.

The billionaire moved to Texas in 2020 and spends much of his time near Brownsville, where his SpaceX is building Starship, its next generation rocketship designed to take humans to the Moon and Mars.

Musk is the world's richest person with a worth of about $287 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Unlike California, Texas is one the few states that levies no personal income tax.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Stellantis CEO says EV cost burden is 'beyond the limits' for automakers
Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
04-opel-mokka-e-512167.jpg
Stellantis CEO says EV cost burden is 'beyond the limits' for automakers
Volvo C40 rear.jpg
Volvo says chip supply has 'improved month by month'
Trudeau Ford.jpg
Canada's Trudeau weighs auto-content rules as next U.S. trade flashpoint
Sign up for free newsletters
Digital Edition
Automotive News 11-29-21
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 10-11-21
Read the issue
See our archive