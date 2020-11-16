Tesla to join S&P 500 in December

Reuters
REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

NEW YORK --  Tesla Inc. is set to join the S&P 500 in December, a major win for CEO Elon Musk and his shareholders, triggering a massive $51 billion trade as index funds are forced to buy the EV producer's shares.

Shares of Tesla surged 12 percent on Monday in extended trade after S&P Dow Jones Indices announced that the company would join the S&P 500 index prior to the opening of trading on Dec. 21.

"(Tesla) will be one of the largest weight additions to the S&P 500 in the last decade, and consequently will generate one of the largest funding trades in S&P 500 history," S&P Dow Jones Indices said.

With a market capitalization over $380 billion, Tesla is one of the most valuable companies on Wall Street.

Tesla's inclusion in the widely followed stock market index means investment funds indexed to the S&P 500 will have to sell about $51 billion worth of shares of companies already in the S&P 500 and use that money to buy shares of Tesla, so that their portfolios correctly reflect the index, according to S&P Dow Jones Indices. Tesla will account for about 1 percent of the index.

In a separate press release, S&P Dow Jones Indices asked investors for feedback on whether to include Tesla all at once on Dec. 21, or in two installments, with the first added a week earlier, due to Tesla's unusually large market capitalization.

A blockbuster quarterly report in July cleared a major hurdle for Tesla's potential inclusion.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
PSA's Tavares sees more auto deals, and some failures, in electric shift
Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
PSA's Tavares sees more auto deals, and some failures, in electric shift
PSA's Tavares sees more auto deals, and some failures, in electric shift
VW is looking at carving out Lamborghini and Ducati
VW is looking at carving out Lamborghini and Ducati
Nissan said to explore possible sale of stake in Mitsubishi; COO denies talks
Nissan said to explore possible sale of stake in Mitsubishi; COO denies talks
Sign up for free newsletters
Digital Edition
Automotive News 11-16-2020
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 10-19-20
Read the issue
See our archive