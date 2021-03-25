Tesla illegally fired worker and must kill Musk tweet, NLRB says

The ruling states the electric-car maker must offer to reinstate the fired employee

JOSH EIDELSON
Bloomberg
BLOOMBERG

Tesla Inc. repeatedly violated U.S. labor law, including by firing a union activist, and must make CEO Elon Musk delete a threatening tweet from his personal account, the National Labor Relations Board ruled Thursday.

The ruling, issued by two Republican members of the agency and one Democrat, states that the electric-car maker must offer to reinstate the fired employee.

Tesla, which didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment, has denied wrongdoing.

Musk’s 2018 tweet stated in part: “Nothing stopping Tesla team at our car plant from voting union. Could do so tmrw if they wanted. But why pay union dues and give up stock options for nothing?”

Here's the tweet in full:

Nothing stopping Tesla team at our car plant from voting union. Could do so tmrw if they wanted. But why pay union dues & give up stock options for nothing? Our safety record is 2X better than when plant was UAW & everybody already gets healthcare.

— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 21, 2018

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
GM to expand design space at Warren Tech Center
Letter
to the
Editor

 

 

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
GM to expand design space at Warren Tech Center
GM to expand design space at Warren Tech Center
Some Bronco roof options delayed until 2022; Ford to compensate buyers
Some Bronco roof options delayed until 2022; Ford to compensate buyers
Rivian to use university's COVID test in Illinois, California
Rivian to use university's COVID test in Illinois, California
Sign up for free newsletters
Digital Edition
Automotive News 3-22-21
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 2-8-21
Read the issue
See our archive