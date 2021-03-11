Tesla hikes prices on some models by as much as $10,000

Tesla Inc. is increasing some vehicle prices in the U.S. by as much as $10,000, according to the automaker's website.

The biggest price hike comes on the high-performance version of the redesigned Model S sedan, which Tesla revealed less than two months ago. The Model S Plaid Plus variant will start at $151,190, including a $1,200 shipping fee. That's up from $141,190, including shipping, when Tesla announced the redesign in late January.

The price of the Model Y Long Range has increased by $1,000, to $50,990, including shipping.

The Model 3 Standard Range Plus price has increased to $38,690, including shipping, from $38,190 earlier. The Model 3 Long Range AWD was raised to $47,690, including shipping, compared with $47,190 before, according to the website.

The prices of the Model X Long Range and Model X Plaid crossovers, which have also been redesigned, are unchanged.

Reuters first reported the price hikes earlier Thursday.