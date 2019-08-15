Tesla gains EV share in California

Electric vehicles are poised to top 100,000 registrations in California this year as their share of the state’s light-vehicle market rose to 5.6 percent through June compared with 4.7 percent for all of 2018.

That’s counter to a downward trend in new-vehicle sales overall, with annual deliveries expected to fall 4.6 percent in 2019, according to a report from the California New Car Dealers Association.

Across California, new-vehicle sales fell 5.6 percent during the first half of the year, with light truck sales declining 1.1 percent and passenger car deliveries falling 11 percent.

Tesla registrations surged to 40,085 in the first half, giving it 4.2 percent market share in the biggest U.S. state by population and light-vehicle sales.

In Northern California, new vehicle sales declined 5.4 percent in the first half of the year, with a 6.5 percent decrease in passenger car sales and a decrease in light truck sales of 4.5 percent. Southern California experienced more of a decline with a 5.9 percent overall decrease, including passenger car sales that fell 11 percent and light truck deliveries dropping 1.4 percent.

"It is not a huge surprise that after years of increased sales, we are seeing the market level off, reflecting the broader economic and political climates," Ted Nicholas of 3 Way Chevrolet Cadillac in Bakersfield, Calif., and chairman of the California New Car Dealers Association, said in a statement. "However, there is optimism that used car sales are up, demonstrating that consumers are still purchasing vehicles, but their purchasing behaviors are shifting more toward the used vehicle market.”