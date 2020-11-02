Tesla fined $14M in Germany for battery recycling violation

Tesla has been ordered to pay a fine of 12 million euros ($14 million) in Germany for alleged non-compliance with a law requiring automakers that sell electric cars to take back batteries to environmentally dispose.

Tesla reported the fine, which was imposed by the German Federal Environmental Agency, in a filing to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

In the filing Tesla said it has continued to take back battery packs as required under vehicle end-of-life rules and the fine is primarily related to administrative requirements.

"We have filed our objection and it is not expected to have a material adverse impact on our business," Tesla said in the filing.

Tesla is building its first European plant just outside of Berlin. It aims to begin production by next July.

The automaker's executive overseeing construction of the factory, Evan Horetsky, left his position after Tesla was forced to interrupt construction because of unpaid water bills, German media reported last month.