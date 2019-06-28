Tesla explores making its own battery cells, report says

Tesla Inc. is exploring ways to make battery cells for electric vehicles in-house, a move that, if successful, could lessen its dependence on Panasonic, according to CNBC.

CNBC reported Wednesday that Tesla employees have conducted battery cell manufacturing research at a "skunk works lab" at its Kato Road facility, not far from the company's vehicle assembly plant in Fremont, Calif., which produces the Model 3, Model S and Model X.

The automaker has been "battery-constrained" in the past, CEO Elon Musk said at the company's annual shareholders meeting in June.

Tesla has relied on Japan's Panasonic to supply its battery cells since the companies signed an extensive partnership deal in 2014. They jointly own and operate the Gigafactory in Sparks, Nev., which produces batteries for Tesla vehicles.

Tesla's battery r&d teams are working on lithium ion battery cell designs and prototypes, as well as systems that could allow Tesla to produce cells at high volumes, according to CNBC.

Tesla has posted jobs in the last month for engineers involved in battery cell design, equipment, production and manufacturing.

But Tesla isn't likely to move away from its supplier partnerships soon, CNBC said. Employees familiar with negotiations said the company is likely to partner with Panasonic and LG Chem to provide battery cells for the initial Model 3 vehicles produced in Tesla's Shanghai factory, which could start production by the end of the year, CNBC reported.

Tesla and Panasonic did not respond to requests for comment.