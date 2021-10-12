Tesla to expand presence in Palo Alto despite HQ move to Texas, report says

SAN FRANCISCO -- Tesla Inc . has agreed to lease office space from HP Inc near the electric carmaker's current headquarters in Palo Alto, Calif., a person familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Tesla's expansion in Palo Alto came even after CEO Elon Musk announced last week that the company was moving its headquarters from Palo Alto to Austin, Texas.

The person said Tesla does not have enough space for its current offices, which led the company to secure an additional site.

Earlier, real estate news provider the Registry reported Tesla has leased 325,000 square feet at 1501 Page Mill Road from HP, citing sources with knowledge of the leasing market.