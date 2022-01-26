Tesla earnings surge on record Q4 deliveries

Tesla's Q4 net income rises to $2.3 billion while revenue swells 65% to $17.7 billion

Reuters

Tesla Inc.'s quarterly revenue rose as the world's most valuable automaker sold a record number of vehicles to customers despite supply chain headwinds.

Net income attributable to shareholders surged to $2.32 billion, compared with $270 million a year earlier.

Revenue rose 65 percent to $17.72 billion in the fourth quarter, from $10.74 billion a year earlier. Tesla has fared better than legacy automakers in dealing with the supply-chain issues by using less scarce chips and re-writing software quickly while others including General Motors and Ford Motor Co have had to idle production.

Related Article
Tesla beat BMW for 2021 luxury crown, Cox says

The company delivered more than 936,000 vehicles worldwide in 2021, up 87 percent from the year before and above the 50 percent average annual expansion projected over the course of several years.

Investors are tracking comments on Tesla's two new factories in Texas and Berlin that eventually could double the company's production capacity as competition heats up in the electric-vehicle market from legacy automakers as well as new entrants.

Analysts had expected the electric-vehicle maker to report revenue of $16.57 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Tesla shares fell 2.3 percent to $915.50 in after hours trading.

This story will be updated.

Bloomberg contributed

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
House leaders unveil chips, China competition bill
Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
23BIDENCHIP-05_i.jpg
House leaders unveil chips, China competition bill
rogue-MAIN_i.jpg
Nissan recalls more than 790,000 Rogues in U.S., Canada for electrical connector corrosion
May Mobility web.jpg
Toyota, BMW-backed robotic-shuttle startup May Mobility raises $83M
Sign up for free newsletters
Digital Edition
Automotive News 1-24-22
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 12-13-21
Read the issue
See our archive