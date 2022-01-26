Tesla earnings surge on record Q4 deliveries

Tesla Inc. 's quarterly revenue rose as the world's most valuable automaker sold a record number of vehicles to customers despite supply chain headwinds.

Net income attributable to shareholders surged to $2.32 billion, compared with $270 million a year earlier.

Revenue rose 65 percent to $17.72 billion in the fourth quarter, from $10.74 billion a year earlier. Tesla has fared better than legacy automakers in dealing with the supply-chain issues by using less scarce chips and re-writing software quickly while others including General Motors and Ford Motor Co have had to idle production.