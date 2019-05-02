Tesla critic fights company lawsuit, denies he menaced workers

SAN FRANCISCO -- A California man who Tesla Inc. accused of spying on its lone auto plant and harassing employees said the electric automaker painted a “lurid picture" of him to try to silence his criticism.

If so, it didn’t work. In a fiery court filing Wednesday, Randeep Hothi -- who has become a hero to Tesla short sellers through his Twitter handle “Skabooshka" -- said none of the allegations the company made last month to get a judge to order him to stay away from its factory and employees are true.

“Tesla has painted a lurid picture of Hothi as a dangerous individual guilty of stalking, harassment, and trespass, whose activities constitute ‘actual and threatened violence,’” his lawyer wrote. “As evidence in Tesla’s possession will show, Mr. Hothi endangered no one, threatened no one, and harassed no one.”

Tesla claims Hothi, who lives near its Fremont plant, has been photographing the factory and recently swerved his car toward a Tesla Model 3 that three employees had taken for a drive on the freeway.