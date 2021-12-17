Tesla, once doubted, logs a year that's hard to fault

EV leader Tesla is enjoying a remarkable year in sales and margins as its inches into the mainstream of the global auto industry.

Long before Tesla CEO Elon Musk was gathering his Person of the Year awards from Time and the Financial Times this month, the automaker was celebrating a remarkable rise to the top ranks of the global auto industry.

Amid social media squabbles sparked by Musk's provocative Twitter feed, Tesla was delivering the hard numbers over the course of 2021 that disproved the harshest critics of both the company and of electric vehicles in general.

Tesla delivered 241,391 cars and crossovers globally in the third quarter, a 73 percent increase from a year earlier. Revenue was $13.8 billion and net income came in at $1.62 billion, beating forecasts.

Tesla's big year

  • Deliveries reached 241,391 vehicles globally in the 3rd quarter
  • Output for the year on its way to 900,000
  • Market value reached $1 trillion
  • Nearing completion of new plants in Texas and Germany in early 2022

In the U.S., Tesla's Model Y crossover and Model 3 sedan scored as the most popular vehicles offered by any premium brand through October, according to new-vehicle registration data from Experian.

"This has been a great year for Tesla," said Jessica Caldwell, executive director of insights at Edmunds. "And the company is in a unique position by sustaining significant demand for its more affordable, high-volume products."

In addition, she said, Tesla has managed to maintain its reputation as the "cool kid on the block," even while going mainstream.

Tesla is on track to produce about 900,000 vehicles this year from its plants in Fremont, Calif., and Shanghai. In 2022, the automaker is expected to begin production at new factories in Berlin and Austin, Texas.

While Tesla pushed back its 2021 launch date for the highly anticipated Cybertruck coming out of the Austin plant, the company said production will start after a ramp-up next year of the Texas-built Model Y.

"We're going to grow as quickly as is feasibly possible with an eye toward a 50 percent annual growth rate," CFO Zach Kirkhorn said on the automaker's third-quarter earnings call. For the quarter, he said, Tesla's automotive gross margin reached a record 31 percent.

The company also crossed $1 trillion in market value in late October, reflecting its perception as more of a tech innovator than a maker of cars and light trucks.

Fans in industry

Along the way, Tesla and Musk have been embraced by key players in the auto industry establishment, who've taken a cue from Tesla's success to push their own companies to do more.

Jim Farley, CEO of Ford Motor Co., took to Twitter to congratulate Musk on his Time award with a major nod to Tesla's ability to disrupt the industry.

"Elon says: 'Our intent with Tesla was always that we would serve as an example to the car industry,' " Farley tweeted last week. "Mission accomplished. Congrats @ElonMusk."

Musk returned the favor a few days later: "Congrats @jimfarley98," Musk wrote in response to an article on Ford's plans to increase production of its Mach-E crossover, a serious Model Y competitor. Farley last week was named 2022 MotorTrend Person of the Year for pushing ambitious vehicles such as the Mach-E and Bronco SUV.

Another establishment Tesla fan is Volkswagen CEO Herbert Diess. He had Musk dial into a VW executive meeting in October, during which the world's richest person spoke for more than an hour.

Diess received some pushback.

"I'm often being asked why I keep comparing us with Tesla. I know that it's annoying some people," Diess told workers last month, according to Bloomberg. "But it's my task, and that of the entire management, to assess the competition correctly, to prepare the group for it and make it future-proof."

And if ever there was a sign of Tesla's growing mainstream embrace, Hertz announced in late October that it ordered 100,000 Tesla vehicles for its rental fleet, starting with the Model 3.

"How do we democratize access to electric vehicles? That's a very important part of our strategy," Hertz interim CEO Mark Fields told Bloomberg. "Tesla is the only manufacturer that can produce EVs at scale," said Fields, who previously was CEO of Ford.

Scrutiny

To be sure, it hasn't been all wine and roses for Musk and Tesla over the past year. In fact, the company is under greater scrutiny from regulators and investors as it pushes new software that promises to turn its vehicles someday into robotaxis.

Tesla's rollout this year of incomplete Full Self-Driving software, which requires drivers to constantly monitor and correct wayward vehicles, has been something of a fail for Tesla. Even though many thousands of owners have paid up to $10,000 for the feature, Tesla has only enabled it for small groups of them based on a computer-generated driving score.

In August, Musk himself called an early 9.2 beta version of the software "actually not great." But in late October, he predicated its eventual value will be immense.

"The day FSD goes to wide release will be one of the biggest asset-value increases in history," he wrote on Twitter.

In November, NHTSA said that Tesla was recalling Full Self-Driving software in nearly 12,000 vehicles because of a communication error that could cause a false forward-collision warning or trigger the automatic emergency braking system needlessly. Tesla owners complained of "phantom braking."

Musk has also grown bolder in criticizing lawmakers over tax policy and regulators over perceived bias against Tesla — sometimes with insults. This month, he told the Wall Street Journal that the Biden administration should kill its Build Back Better Act that includes funding for EV charging and tax breaks for EV buyers.

Tesla also faces owner complaints regarding poor build quality, uneven customer service, abrupt price increases and long delays for popular vehicle trims. A common theme on social media among Tesla buyers is complaints about their vehicles or service, but with the caveat that there's no real alternative in the market.

But that could be changing as automakers finally take Tesla seriously and offer their own EVs. New competitors are gunning for Tesla.

Edmunds predicts that EV market share in the U.S. will reach a record 4 percent, or 600,000 vehicles, next year. It also estimates Tesla's EV market share will fall to 46 percent, from 65 percent this year.

"This is Tesla's moment in the sun," Caldwell said. "And it's good that the company is capitalizing on it before other brands roll out compelling EVs, which will undoubtedly eat into its market share"

"At this point," she said, "Tesla's best way forward is growing the EV market base and having a larger number of customers to sell to."

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Older adults in Detroit to get fresh food via AVs
Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
Ford’s pilot program will use autonomous shuttles to deliver 10,000 pounds of food.
Older adults in Detroit to get fresh food via AVs
Pentastar lights
Light amid darkness
Scaringe
Rivian stock tumbles to lowest since IPO after production warning
Sign up for free newsletters
Digital Edition
Automotive News 12-20-21
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 12-13-21
Read the issue
See our archive