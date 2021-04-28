Tesla accused by EPA of auto-coating emissions reporting failure

The agency’s rules aim to limit emissions from hazardous pollutant materials used in carmakers’ coating operations

WILLIAM WILKES
Bloomberg
BLOOMBERG

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency accused Tesla Inc. this month of failing to prove it’s complying with hazardous air-pollutant rules related to the surface coatings of its electric cars.

Tesla disclosed the allegations Wednesday in a quarterly filing. The company said it refutes the allegations, is responding to the EPA’s information requests and doesn’t expect the matter to have a material adverse impact on its business.

The EPA’s rules aim to limit emissions from hazardous pollutant materials used in carmakers’ coating operations. The regulator also restricts emissions from volatile organic compounds used in coating activities.

Letter
