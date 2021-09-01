Subaru recalls some 2021 Imprezzas on faulty weld

Subaru of America is recalling 802 model year 2021 Subaru Imprezzas that it says have an improper weld on a lower control arm that could break and cause the tire to contact the wheel well, risking a loss of control.

Subaru on Wednesday said the improper weld is near a connection joint between the lower control arm and the crossmember, and could lead to a partial separation of the two components.

Subaru says it has received no reports of crashes or injuries related to the defect, but is warning owners to have their vehicles checked by Subaru dealers to see if the lot number stamped into the control arm is part of the recall. If it is, consumers are being told not to drive the vehicle until it is repaired.

If the control arm contains a specific lot number, the part will be replaced with a new part at no cost to the customer. Until the inspection is completed by an authorized Subaru dealer, customers are being instructed not drive the vehicle, the Japanese brand said.

Owners are encouraged to visit www.subaru.com and select Vehicle Recalls to determine if their vehicle is affected. The brand will also contact owners by mail.