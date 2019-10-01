Subaru plant cancels shift due to supplier issue

Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Subaru Corp.'s lone manufacturing plant in the U.S., which makes two strong-selling crossovers, canceled its first shift on Tuesday because of a supplier issue.

"Due to a supplier issue, first shift production has been canceled today," said a plant spokesman in an emailed statement. "However, in these types of situations, we typically do not disclose the name of the supplier or the issue."

It's unclear when the issue emerged or how long it will last.

The plant, in Lafayette, Ind., produces the Impreza sedan and hatchback, Ascent three-row crossover, Legacy midsize sedan and Outback midsize crossover. Production of the redesigned 2020 Legacy and Outback began in late July. The plant employs around 6,000 people.

Through August, the Outback was Subaru's best-selling nameplate in the U.S. For September, Subaru's overall U.S. sales fell 9.4 percent, snapping a streak of 93 monthly sales gains.