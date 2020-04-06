Subaru moves up suspension of Japanese plants over supply troubles

TOKYO -- Subaru is bringing forward its temporary shutdown of domestic production by two days because of a worsening supply chain situation in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Subaru will now suspend its main assembly operations at its Gumma plant as well as at an engine and transmission plant from April 9, the company said on Monday.

It had earlier planned to stop operations from April 11. The factories will reopen May 11, after an originally scheduled break for Japan's Golden Week holiday.

Subaru cited a "newly occurred interruption in our supply chain" for the change.

Subaru will now lose 19 days of output from Japan, instead of 17 days. That translates to about 43,7000 vehicles, given the Gumma complex's daily production rate of 2,300 units.

The production halt affects popular U.S. export nameplates such as the Forester and Crosstrek crossovers.

Last year, Subaru of America sold 335,504 imported vehicles. The plant also produces the WRX and BRZ sporty cars for the U.S. as well as a host of vehicles, including the Outback crossover, Legacy sedan, Levorg wagon and Impreza small car, for both Japan and export markets.