Subaru to idle Japan plant due to chip shortage

The Yajima plant in Gunma Prefecture will restart all lines May 10

TOKYO -- Japan's Subaru Corp. said it will idle its Yajima plant between April 10 and 27 due to a chip shortage, affecting 10,000 vehicles.

Subaru will restart all production lines at the Yajima plant in Gunma Prefecture from May 10, it said in a statement on Monday. It added that the impact on the group's financial results is uncertain. Some operations will resume April 21, the company said, adding that April 28-May 9 is a previously scheduled holiday break for the plant.

The production halt is caused by a global shortage of semiconductors and is not linked to a fire that hit chipmaker Renesas Electronics Corp, a Subaru spokeswoman said.

The Yajima plant manufactures some of the automaker's popular models, such as the Legacy sedan and Forester crossover.

 

Letter
to the
Editor

 

 

