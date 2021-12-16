Subaru of America names Renee Rhem to executive team

First African American woman named to Subaru's U.S. senior leadership team

Renee Rhem, Subaru of America

Subaru of America has appointed Renee Rhem, vice president of customer advocacy, to the automaker's executive team.

Rhem, 52, who joined Subaru in 2020 from the finance industry, is the first African American woman to be appointed to Subaru's top management. She reports directly to Subaru of America CEO Tom Doll, the automaker said.

Subaru's customer advocacy department "works to maintain customer and brand loyalty and foster positive partnerships with Subaru retailers to resolve customer issues," the automaker said.

Rhem, who lives in Delaware, holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Spelman College in Atlanta.

