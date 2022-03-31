Stellantis wants to buy more semiconductors from suppliers in U.S., Europe

The automaker has 'lots of initiatives' in place to develop more local sourcing of semiconductors, Tavares told reporters.

Reuters

Tavares, pictured, told unions that the automaker's sites in Italy would be transformed rather than closed.

TURIN -- Stellantis expects to be able to source microchips from Europe and the U.S. within three to four years, CEO Carlos Tavares told a news conference on Thursday.

Tavares said the company had "lots of initiatives" in place to develop more local sourcing of semiconductors after shortages of imports from Asia weighed on the industry over the past year or so.

The news conference came after Tavares met local unions and assured them about the future of the automaker's Italian operations.

Tavares said none of the automaker's Italian factories would be shut down. He said the sites would be transformed rather than closed, according to the Fim Cisl union.

