Stellantis secures lithium supply from California for EV batteries

Stellantis said it secured lithium essential for its electric vehicle production in North America from a project in California, as carmakers worldwide scramble to secure supply of the battery metal key to the electric vehicle revolution.

Controlled Thermal Resources Ltd. (CTR) will supply the owner of Jeep and Peugeot with up to 25,000 metric tons per year of lithium hydroxide over the 10-year term of the agreement, Stellantis said Thursday.

CTR, which operates in California's Salton Sea , is also developing a geothermal lithium brine project to meet General Motors' lithium needs.

Lithium demand has soared of late as automakers boost production of electric vehicles that use lithium-ion batteries, driving a global supply shortage of the metal.