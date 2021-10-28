Stellantis confirms 2021 margin target despite Q3 drop in sales

Like most automakers, Stellantis was forced to idle some production lines in the quarter due to the lack of automotive semiconductors. The automaker lost 30 percent of its planned production -- or 600,000 vehicles -- during the quarter.

"The level of chip shortage was probably slightly higher that what we had expected when we last spoke to the market in August," CFO Richard Palmer said.

The full-year toll of lost production due to the chip crisis would top a previous forecast of 1.4 million units, he said.

Palmer said the company was seeing a "moderate" improvement on the chip supply front in October compared with the previous month and expected such trend to continue through the fourth quarter.

"Visibility on semiconductors continues to be a difficult subject for the industry," Palmer added.

Palmer said Stellantis forecasts a moderate improvement in shipments in the final quarter. "We see positive pricing across all regions," he said, adding he saw good progress on post-merger synergies and cost management.